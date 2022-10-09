Potter County, Pa. — DCNR has plans to revive a recreation area at Denton Hill State Park in Potter County.

DCNR is seeking proposals for the development of a four-season recreation adventure center, according to State Parks Director John Hallas.

“The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round recreational operation,” Hallas said. “DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the right partner, Denton Hill will become an attraction that brings additional visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds region in all four seasons.”

Denton Hill includes a downhill ski area that has been closed since the winter of 2014. The park was developed by DCNR as a specialized ski area in the early 1950s.

A master plan completed in 2018 included recommendations to rebrand the ski lodge as an “Adventure Center,” which is more applicable as an operational hub for four-season operations of expanded activities and services beyond traditional downhill skiing.

DCNR is committing $10 million in capital improvements to support the rehabilitation of park recreational infrastructure.

“DCNR is willing to consider alternatives to the commonwealth’s proposed design and capital development of Denton Hill as identified in the master plan, allowing for flexibility for proposers to be as innovative as they desire,” Hallas added.

The design phase of this project will coincide with the award of a concession lease agreement.

DCNR intends that the selected concessionaire will help identify and prioritize improvements during the design process.

DCNR’s website contains information on available state park concession opportunities. The Denton Hill request is SFP# 2022-BSP-01.

Interested parties are strongly encouraged to attend the virtual pre-proposal meeting on Oct. 25 and one of two scheduled site visits on Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

For more information about the pre-proposal meeting, site visits, or solicitation, please contact the Bureau of Pennsylvania State Parks.

Proposals must be received in a sealed envelope no later than Jan. 6, 2023. DCNR will begin reviewing proposals on Jan. 11, 2023.

Denton Hill State Park is located along Route 6 in Ulysses Township, Potter County, in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

All permanent infrastructure at Denton Hill is owned by DCNR and is in need of major rehabilitation and modernization to bring it to acceptable industry standards.

Find more information about the Denton Hill State Park master plan on DCNR’s website.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.