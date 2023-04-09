Harrisburg, Pa. — April marks the middle of Pennsylvania's spring wildfire season, which lasts from March to May. According to DCNR, 99% of wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by human activity such as campfires.

“Dry conditions across the Commonwealth have led to elevated risks for fires to spread this year,” DCNR Secretary Dunn said. “We know that a simple act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests. Wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind and we encourage Pennsylvanians to be cautious when lighting fires during these conditions.”

In addition to the spring wildfire season, Pennsylvania experiences an additional autumn wildfire season in October and November. Thousands of acres of state and private woodlands are burned by wildfires every year.

Wildfires require a fuel source such as dried grass or leaves; dry conditions including low relative humidity; and an ignition source. Common causes of wildfires include burning trash, equipment use, fires started by power lines, and campfires.

Light rainfall, a lack of green foliage, low humidity, and sunny or windy days all increase the chances of forest or brush fires spreading.

During the summer months, Pennsylvanian firefighters often travel to other states to fight wildfires. During the spring and autumn, they are often occupied with local fires.

“Most brush fires and wildfires are preventable if people take the proper steps to practice safe behaviors,” State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We want to remind people to be careful with campfires and backyard burning so that they can take the proper precautions at all times. It can help save lives, protect wildlife habitats, and reduce the strain on our hardworking firefighters.”

Shultzabarger noted an increase in Unmanned Aircraft Systems or drones near the scenes of wildfires. These aircraft have specific guidelines that must be adhered to when flying over public lands, including that they must fly below 400 feet, remain clear of surrounding obstacles, and not fly in areas that have Temporary Flight Restrictions, such as wildfires.

Those starting a fire at home or a campsite are advised to check the DCNR website to see if there is an elevated fire risk. Then, make sure that there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire. It is recommended to have a rake or shovel and water to suppress embers once the fire is done.

Other advice for preventing wildfires from DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry includes:

Clear the area around the fire prior to starting it

Keep the fire small and never leave it unattended

Before you strike a campfire match, first consider if it is too warm, dry, or windy for a fire and if the surrounding area is free of leaves and other combustibles

Make sure there is a ready source of water (bucket or hose) nearby and a rake to extinguish any embers that might escape

When you are done with the fire, put it out with water until all ashes are cold to the touch

Residents are also advised to create “safe zones” around homes and cabins by removing leaves and other debris from the ground and rain gutters, stacking firewood away from structures, and trimming overhanging branches.

Detailed information about wildfire prevention as well as materials for kids and educators is available at www.SmokeyBear.com.

