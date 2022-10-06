Troy, Pa. — A nature education opportunity awaits! Adventurous women can join a group of women tackling all kinds of outdoor activities this fall in the "Women in the Mountains" program hosted by DCNR.

Taking place in Mt. Pisgah State Park, the Oct. 15 event will feature outdoor cooking and cider making, forest ecosystems, swag making, winter sowing, foraging wild mushrooms, and fiber spinning.

The program is for women ages 15 and up. Lunch is not provided. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program is free of charge.

Register by contacting Mt. Pisgah State Park at 570-297-2734 or email: mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.

