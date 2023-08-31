Harrisburg, Pa. — Ten outdoor recreation projects across the state have earned state funding, building out ATV trial and snowmobile options for residents.

The batch of grants includes three awards for the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area in Northumberland County, and one award for Central Mountains ATV Association in Clinton County.

Grant applications for the current grant cycle are still open to municipalities, non-profit, and for-profit organizations.

The department can award grants two times each year for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.

“Thousands of avid ATV and snowmobile riding enthusiasts recreate in Pennsylvania annually and DCNR supports projects that improve upon and expand these types of motorized recreation opportunities across the Commonwealth,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn said. “The fall grant round opened earlier this month and we encourage municipalities and organizations to apply before the September 29 deadline.”

The grant recipients and projects include:

Central Mountains ATV Association, Inc.: $320,000 to design for the development of approximately 6 miles of the Whiskey Springs to Bloody Skillet ATV Connector Trail in South Renovo Borough, Clinton County.

Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority: $58,600 to construct an equipment storage building at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.

Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority: $82,100 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 400 miles of ATV trails at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.

Northumberland County Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Authority: $31,000 to rehabilitate approximately 5 miles of the 400-mile ATV trail system and storm-water management measures at the AOAA facility in Northumberland County.

Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc.: $24,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie County.

Rock Run Recreation, Inc.: $677,200 to rehabilitate approximately 30.5 miles of the 140-mile ATV trail system at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County and Chest Township, Clearfield County.

Tri-County Snowblazers, Inc.: $115,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 90 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Warren, and Crawford counties.

McKean Area Snowmobile Club, Inc.: $11,000 to purchase equipment to maintain and construct approximately 162 miles of snowmobile trails in Erie, Crawford, and Warren counties.

Marianna Borough: $37,500 to prepare a trail study to explore the feasibility of an ATV trail system in Marianna Borough, Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association: $41,000 to coordinate and fund the 2024 Snowmobile Mini-Grant Program.

Funds for these grants are provided by registration fees for snowmobiles and ATVs. Pennsylvania has nearly 35,000 active snowmobiles registered, and more than 286,000 ATVs.

