Harrisburg, Pa. – A $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will help to support and protect waterways along the Susquehanna River Watershed, including waterways in Centre, Clinton, Huntingdon, and Lycoming Counties.

The funding is part of the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, which will be used by the Chesapeake Conservancy, Inc. to begin constructing seven acres of riparian forest buffers to help control erosion and keep waterways clean.

“These proactive steps we take now will ensure our Susquehanna River stays beautiful and clean for years to come,” Scott Conklin, a State Representative from Centre County, said. “It’s important we do all we can to protect our environment for future recreational opportunities for our residents and visitors alike, and this grant is certainly a step in the right direction.”

Community Conservation Partnership Program grants support planning, acquisition, and development of public parks, recreational areas, trails for both motorized vehicle use and non-motorized trails, river conservation and accessibility projects, and the conservation of open space.