Every five years, states are required to create an outdoor recreation plan to remain eligible for federal grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Pennsylvania has received over $178 million over the last 55 years to build parks and historic sites, conserve rivers and lakes, protect wildlife, provide recreational access, and support hunting and fishing activities.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently finalized the plan for 2020 through 2024. To create the new plan, DCNR spent 2018 and 2019 collecting and analyzing public input from 12,000 Pennsylvanians. Following the initial surveys and feedback, the Department then presented 20 action plans and 100 action proposals to the public for further feedback. Additional focus groups, polls, and research were used to narrow down the plan.

The plan focuses on five themes:

Health and wellness

Recreation for all

Sustainable systems

Technology

Funding and economic development

The new Outdoor Recreation Plan will be used by state agencies, local governments, and other recreation providers to guide outdoor recreation programs, policies, and projects throughout the next five years.

To read the new plan, please click here. More information about the research and surveys used to create the plan is available here.

A new Trail Plan, which will serve as a complement to the Outdoor Recreation Plan, is scheduled for completion this fall.