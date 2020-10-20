The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has released their fourth weekly Fall Foliage Report, which applies for October 15 through 21. Most of Pennsylvania has reached the peak of its fall colors, the report said. Fall colors are blazing gorgeously all across Pennsylvania, with only a few southeast areas lagging behind.

The southeastern forests are likely to catch up after overnight temperatures dipped significantly this past weekend. Likewise, the above-average temperatures in this week's forecast are expected to keep the Commonwealth's foliage looking amazing for a little while longer.

The weekly DCNR report includes commentary from foresters in various regions throughout the state, accompanied by lovely photographs. A new report is released every Thursday. To read the full October 15 through October 21 report, please click here.