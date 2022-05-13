Wellsboro, Pa. -- In an upcoming presentation, a plant specialist will talk about the role pollinators play in plant well-being and activities gardeners and others can do to help pollinators and native plants.

Chris Firestone will give the free presentation on Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m. in the Main Gallery of the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center.

Chris will highlight native plants that can be found in Tioga County that feed pollinators such as bees, birds, butterflies, and bats. These plants can be used in gardens to attract pollinators and other wildlife such as birds.

For 27 years, Chris has worked in plant conservation as a botanist for the PA DCNR, Bureau of Forestry. The agency has jurisdiction of Pennsylvania’s 2500+ native plant species. The conservation team looks at deer, invasive plant and habitat loss impacts to native plant populations as well as pro-active management for threatened and endangered plants in Pennsylvania.

Guests in attendance are invited to check out the native plants available for purchase from Growin’ Native Plant Nursery at the Wellsboro Growers Market. The Market is open from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. that day on the lawn of the First Presbyterian Church.

The Gmeiner is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the Gmeiner Galleries is always free. For more information, please contact the director of the Gmeiner at (570) 724-1917 or by email.

