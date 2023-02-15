Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania has a rich variety of native plants and animals, and many groups are dedicated to preserving the state's wildlife.

This year, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has awarded over $290,000 in grants to projects focusing on everything from endangered bog plants to rare crawdads.

“These projects play an important role in ongoing conservation work to protect vulnerable wildlife species that are affected by climate change, human impacts and other threats,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “As the state agency responsible for stewardship of our natural resources, DCNR supports projects of these types to protect and preserve our native wildlife resources for future generations.”

Wild Resource Conservation Program grants are specifically intended to protect Pennsylvania's non-game animals, plants, and habitats. Eligible projects involve species surveys, conservation, or management.

Notable projects include a Bucknell University study of a rare plant, Bog Jacob's Ladder (Polemonium vanbruntiae), using field assessments, population genetics, and climate modeling.

A study by the Friends of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences will analyze the genetics of a rare Pennsylvania crayfish to determine whether the species is threatened; Penn State is working to determine temperature preferences and survivability of logperch; and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is performing several projects including surveys of endangered rodent species, implementing an action plan to recover endangered mussels, and compiling plant and animal data for future surveys and action plans.

A full list of projects and grant allocations is available here.

