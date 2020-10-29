The end of Daylight Saving Time means gaining an extra hour of sleep, and maybe a reminder to change smoke detector batteries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encourages you to add a new tradition to your safety essentials list when falling back and springing forward: Checking for vehicle safety recalls.

"Don't put yourself, loved ones, or others on the road at risk by failing to fix any unrepaired vehicle recall," said the NHTSA. Taking a few minutes maintaining the family car can help keep everyone safe on the road. Remember: "Safe Cars Save Lives."

The NHTSA recommends these steps to protect yourself and your family:

Check for Recalls. Visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter your vehicle’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN). In seconds, you'll know if your vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall.

Get It Fixed. If it does have a recall, contact your dealer to schedule a repair. Every recall is fixed for FREE.

Get Alerted. Sign up for Recall Alerts. If your vehicle is included in a future recall, you’ll receive an e-mail letting you know.

If you think your vehicle may have a safety-related defect that isn’t part of a current recall, contact NHTSA. Even a single complaint is enough to trigger a recall. Contact NHTSA online or by calling the agency’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236.

Stay safe by checking for recalls, getting any open recalls fixed and encouraging your friends, family, and neighbors to do the same. For more information visit NHTSA.gov/Recalls.