Wellsboro, Pa. -- Continuing the free outdoor concert series presented on the Deane Center outdoor stage, Dave Brown and The Dishonest Fiddlers will be performing this Friday, September 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The group is based in the Scranton area and specializes in Americana and folk music influenced by timeless artists like John Prine, Bob Dylan, Jim Croce, and David Bromberg.

The outdoor stage is located on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Brown is the lead vocalist, songwriter, and plays guitar and harmonica. The current configuration of band members includes: Shawn Caden who plays mandolin and banjo, Brendan Gosson on fiddle, Stephen Faubel at the piano, along with Jami Novak on percussion and Stan Vitz on bass. This group of performers recorded the band's most recent studio album, entitled, "Based on a True Story" featuring 10 original tunes. It was released at the end of March this year.

Since the band's formation in 2013, different configurations of musicians, including guest artists, have performed with Brown but rarely could a fiddler be found on stage.

"These days, the old slogan, 'Always looking for an honest fiddler' is no longer necessary," Brown said, referring to the band's name.

The band's debut album “The Whistle Missed the Train” was released in March 2016 and "No Deeper Shade of Blue" in 2019.

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing. The concert is free, but donations are always appreciated.

Visit deanecenter.com, email office@deanecenter.com, or call (570) 724-6220 for more information.