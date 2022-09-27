Daisy 9-22.jpg

Autumn Swartzlander, at right, was nominated for the DAISY award for Nursing Excellence by Ariana Daub of Milton, at left, who was a patient at The Family Place, the obstetrics unit of Evangelical Community Hospital.

 Photo provided

Lewisburg, Pa. — A labor and delivery nurse was honored with an award for her care of a new mother, hospital officials announced recently.

Autumn Swartzlander, RN, BSN, was presented the DAISY Award last week. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

DSC_0297 small.jpg

Autumn Swartzlander holds her DAISY Award for the compassion and empathy she showed to patient, Ariana Daub of Milton, following the birth of her son while at the same time losing her maternal grandmother. Daub nominated Swartzlander for the award for the above-and-beyond efforts she made to address all of her needs.

Swartzlander was nominated for the award by Ariana Daub of Milton, who was a patient at The Family Place, the obstetrics unit of Evangelical Community Hospital. Swartzlander was presented the award surrounded by her fellow coworkers, hospital and nursing leadership, and her husband and daughter. Daub and her son were present to read the nomination in person.

In the nomination, Daub shared, “Autumn is a top-notch L&D (labor and delivery) nurse. She and Heidi, the midwife, did a wonderful job coaching me during labor. We bonded over the fact that we both lost pregnancies, sharing our stories and how we still feel about losing our babies.”

Daub continued, “Then a few short hours after giving birth to my son, I received the devastating news that my maternal grandmother had unexpectedly passed away. Autumn wasn’t there when I first found out, but when she arrived at work and found out, she came straight to me to offer her condolences and to help support me not just physically, but also emotionally.”

DSC_0284 small.jpg

From left: Autumn Swartzlander stands with Kelly Solomon, RN, Director of Critical Care and Maternal Child Care at Evangelical Community Hospital and Jennifer Sullivan, RN, Maternal/Child Care Manager at The Family Place, the Hospital’s Obstetrics Unit. 

Swartzlander began serving as an RN as part of the Evangelical’s nursing staff in June 2015 on the Medical Unit. In 2020, the Medical and Surgical Units combined into Acute Care with Swartzlander giving her time to patients in that area. In May 2021, Swartzlander transferred to The Family Place, to bring her nursing expertise to moms and their babies.

DSC_0278 small.jpg

Autumn Swartzlander, at left holds her DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence. With her is Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, who presented her with the Healer’s Touch statue as a reminder of her dedication to her patients.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visitwww.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.