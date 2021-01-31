Cogan Station, Pa. – Two Trail Inn servers were pleasantly surprised yesterday when their customers dropped a bomb at the end of their meal: an $830 tip.

"It shows that community, friends and family will always have your back in times when it seems like nobody else does," Alicia Dellomo said.

Alicia was one of several members of the Dellomo family who helped raise funds for the big tip. Kim, Kurt, Brett and Nick Dellomo also helped fundraise.

"Bringing the community together and helping people out is how you restore unity in the country and local communities," Alicia said.

The Dellomo family used their social media pages to ask friends and family to help chip in. Some of the funds were raised through their page @BoozeBrothers, a platform devoted to Pennsylvania craft beer.

"We had so many donations from so many different people we could not gather names," Alicia said.

The Dellomos asked the servers afterward if they were shocked.

"Yes!" the servers replied, thanking them.

In times like these, acts of kindness – both big and small – truly are priceless.