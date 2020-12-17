Coudersport, Pa. – For the first time in 800 years, two planets will be crossing each other in the sky in an event known as "the great conjunction."

This Friday - Dec. 18 - from noon to 12:30 p.m., Tim Morey, Hills Creek State Park Complex natural resource specialist, will present a virtual program titled "The Great Conjunction of 2020" over Skype.

Those who want to participate must register on the DCNR website, and will immediately receive a link to a Skype session. A download is not required.

What is The Great Conjunction and why is it such a big deal?

On December 21, about 45 minutes after sundown, Jupiter and Saturn will have their closest encounter since 1623, four centuries or 397 years ago, and it has been nearly 800 years since the event occurred at night when it could actually be observed. At this time, the planets Jupiter and Saturn will form a "Christmas Star." A “conjunction” in astronomy is when two celestial bodies such as planets, asteroids, and the sun and the moon appear closest together in the sky when looking at them from Earth.

During the program, registrants will find out how to best observe the dazzling conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on Monday night; why these events happen; and the history of several similar astronomical events.

Because this program is virtual, it is NOT taking place at Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County. Registrants participate from their homes.

This virtual program and others are available by request for presentation to groups, such as scout groups or individual classrooms as scheduling permits.

For more information about this program or how groups can schedule a presentation, email Morey at tmorey@pa.gov.