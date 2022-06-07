Point Township, Pa. — In celebration of its completion, the northern section of the new four-lane highway years in the making will open up to walkers and bicyclists for a one-time event this month.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will open a portion of the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project to the public for this event prior to its anticipated opening to traffic in July.

The CSVT is a $670 million project that spans 13 miles and connects Route 147 south of Montandon to US 15 south of Winfield in the north, and US 15 south of Winfield to US 11/15 north of Selinsgrove that includes a connector from new highway to Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge).

On Saturday, June 25, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., the public will be permitted to walk and bicycle along a section of the new roadway and river bridge to get a close-up look at this unique project. No vehicles will be permitted within the walking/biking area.

What to expect:

The entrance and exit for the event will be at the new interchange at Ridge Road in Point Township, Northumberland County. Flaggers will be directing traffic and assisting with parking.

The parking area is approximately a half mile from the river bridge. The bridge is almost a mile long. Anticipate a moderate walking/biking distance.

There will be approximately 3.5 miles of roadway open to the public to walk and bicycle (7 miles round trip).

Entrance will be permitted from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM with the event ending at 3:00 PM.

The public will be required to sign a waiver when entering the project area. The waiver will be available to review and sign prior to the event at http://www.csvt.com and copies will be available at a sign in table during the event.

Driving Directions

From Interstate 80

Exit 212A – South Route 147

Proceed 9 miles south

Turn Left at traffic signal onto Ridge Road (Route 1024)

Proceed 0.5 miles

Pass under CSVT

Turn Left onto the new on ramp and following directions to parking area

From Harrisburg

North on Routes 11/ 15 Right Turn onto Route 11 North at Routes 11/15 split in Shamokin Dam Left turn onto Route 147 North in Northumberland Turn Right at traffic signal onto Ridge Road (Route 1024) Proceed 0.5 miles Pass under CSVT Turn Left onto the new on ramp and following directions to parking area

For more information, visit the project's website.

