A blast of the chilly air plunging southward from Canada will bring the lowest temperatures to the Midwest in the coming days, but a stretch of crisp autumn days is also on tap for people across the eastern United States over the weekend.

Temperatures this weekend will be more typical of the middle of October and even more like the first weekend of November for the central Appalachians, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

A reinforcing dose of cool air will sweep to the Atlantic coast by this weekend.

Patchy clouds and a periodic light breeze will work together to produce cool daytime conditions with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit lower than the actual temperature, including forecast highs for each day.

"The cool push will follow another storm with rain that develops along the mid-Atlantic coast during Thursday night and then soaks New England on Friday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson stated.

This reinforcing wave of cool air will lower temperatures a few more degrees compared to the middle of the week; however, strong winds will not accompany the temperature drop.

Highs in New York City are forecast to reach the 60s each day from Friday through Tuesday -- the first in a while for the Big Apple. The last time there were this many days in a row with highs in the 60s or lower was during the first part of May.

When and where the sun is out and winds happen to remain light, conditions may actually be rather comfortable along the Atlantic coast this weekend, according to forecasters.

Clouds will be most predominant around the Appalachians and Great Lakes region, where it could shower multiple times. The weather in these areas may look and feel more like early November into early next week.

"The greatest temperature departures from average will be west of the Appalachians and should be on the order of 10-15 degrees below average," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Daytime temperatures may struggle to reach the lower 50s over the higher elevations in the central Appalachians this weekend -- and the coolest spots over the ridges may hover in the upper 40s. AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures will be even lower, remaining in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the daytime, especially during cloudy, breezy and showery episodes.

Temperatures won't stray as far from averages for areas farther east this weekend and are expected to come in a few degrees below average along the mid-Atlantic coast and near average in eastern New England, Anderson explained.

Crisp weather may not only make for ideal fall hiking conditions for those seeking to take in the sights of colorful autumn foliage, it will likely bring out more people to partake in fall activities like visiting an apple orchard, according to one apple farmer that spoke with AccuWeather's National Weather Reporter Dexter Henry.