State College -- Interest in beer brewing keeps growing, and so do the opportunities to learn. Join Penn College's brewing instructor this week for a free webinar about extracting flavor and aroma from hops while leaving bitterness behind.

Pennsylvania College of Technology’s brewing and fermentation science instructor Timothy L. Yarrington will share his expertise in a free Penn State Extension webinar, set for 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Coordinated by Penn State Berks, the talk, titled “Managing Bitterness When Pursuing Significant Hop Flavor and Aroma in the Brew House,” has already registered nearly 100 viewers.

“It is encouraging to know interest in the science and technology of brewing is gaining momentum,” Yarrington said. “I welcome any opportunity to engage a curious audience and, hopefully, expand their understanding and appreciation of the complexities involved in making truly excellent beer consistently. Almost any time I present a talk of this nature, I hear the comment, ‘I had no idea’ from several attendees. Knowing I have helped them acquire some idea is my reward.”

Although the webinar is free, registration is required and can be accessed by searching “brewing” on the Penn State Extension website.

Yarrington’s presentation will explore strategies for achieving full hop flavor and aroma in hot wort while keeping bitterness intensity aligned with stylistic targets.

While cold-side hopping is attracting a lot of attention, according to Yarrington, understanding the art and science of hot-side hopping can make the difference when pursuing well-balanced, well-structured recipe design for more traditional beer styles.

The webinar is geared toward hop growers interested in engaging brewers, moderately advanced to advanced hobby brewers, aspiring commercial brewers and active commercial brewers lacking formal brewing education.

Yarrington graduated from the Master Brewers Program at the American School for Malting and Brewing Science and Technology, University of California, Davis, and passed the Institute of Brewing and Distilling Associate Membership Examination. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife science from Penn State.

Yarrington is founding brewer, head of brewing operations and brewmaster at Elk Creek Café + Ale Works in Millheim. Earlier in his brewing career, he captured gold and bronze medals at the Great American Beer Festival, held annually in Denver.



