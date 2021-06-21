Williamsport, Pa. — A celebration of life and humanity was a central part of the first annual Juneteenth Holiday festivities at Brandon Park Saturday in Williamsport.

The date is recognized as the day when slaves were freed in Galveston, Tx., months after the Civil War ended. That year was 1865.

Several avenues were available to celebrate African-American culture at Brandon Park that included dance, speakers, and food.

The event was hosted by the Tri-county NAACP and will likely become a yearly staple for the city.

Juneteenth was long celebrated without the federal recognition as a special day in America’s history.

President Joe Biden officially designated Juneteenth a federal holiday on Thurs., June 17, 2021.