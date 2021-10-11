Harrisburg, Pa. -One of the most unique traits of Pennsylvania in the fall is the endless amounts of farms to enjoy treats and activities.

Getting to search for the right pumpkin or finding that perfect bottle of cider has become a staple of Pennsylvania's fall season. However, as it fun as these activities can be, they serve a greater purpose as an important part of revenue for farms.

Agritourism strengthens business diversification, increases farm revenue and serves as a hands-on educational tool to promote consumer awareness and opportunities in agriculture. Pennsylvania ranks 12th nationally in number of agritourism operations. According to the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service survey on agritourism, Pennsylvania's agritourism sales average $27 million annually and increase income per operation by more than $38,000.

In June, Governor Tom Wolf signed the Pennsylvania Agritourism Activity Protection Act into law. Introduced by State Representative Barb Gleim as House Bill 101, the Pennsylvania Agritourism Activity Protection Act protects agritourism operations from liability challenges associated with on-farm activities. The Act safeguards farms from lawsuits in cases where no party is at fault if operations warn visitors of potential risks associated with on-farm activities through waivers or by printing a disclaimer on visitor materials.

Opportunities to participate in fall agritourism include:

Farms interested in starting an agritourism operation or diversifying their operation should contact the Agricultural Business Development Center at RA-AgBusiness@pa.gov, or visit agriculture.pa.gov.