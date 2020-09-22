Williamsport, Pa. – The crisp fall mornings provide a refreshing break from the hot days of summer. Now is the time when many farmers will move their cattle to a new pasture; however, doing so could be deadly for cows.

Switching cows from dry pastures to lush green ones can put cows at risk of catching "Fighting Lungers." With the current drought conditions resulting from the hot summer and unusual lack of rain, farmers in north central Pennsylvania should be especially cautious and vigilant when moving their cattle to a new pasture.

Fighting Lungers, also referred to as acute bovine pulmonary edema, emphysema, lung fever, fog fever, bovine asthma or atypical interstitial pneumonia can be triggered by the change in feed quality.

While not contagious, Fighting Lungers is similar to allergic reaction resulting from the change in feed which causes the cow's lungs to quickly fill with fluid. Infected cows will often "wheeze" or "huff," appear short of breath, and even froth at the mouth while struggling to breathe. Symptoms generally appear within 2 to 14 days following the change in feed and can quickly become severe.

Unfortunately, a dead cow is often the way many farmers find out about the disease.

Infected cows struggle to get enough oxygen and can die from minor exertion. The simple act of moving from one field to the next could be enough to kill a cow infected with "fighting lungers." Any cow suspected of having "fighting lungers" should be allowed to rest and move as little as possible.

If it is detected in time, fighting lungers can sometimes be treated with anti-histamines, cortisone, or adrenaline.

The problem seems to be caused by an animo acid found in lush green forages called tryptophan, which may be transformed by gut bacteria into a poison under certain conditions, according to Beef Magazine.

Infected cows may still try to eat or drink. As the lack of oxygen increases the animal's heart rate, they may even seem perky or energetic. However, the increased heart rate can signal that the cow is in the final stage of the disease.

"If the heart rate is over 120, the animal is probably in the final stages of the disease and won't last much longer," Heidi Smith a veterinarian in Terrebonne, Or. told Beef Magazine. "Death can occur within 12 hours of the onset of symptoms. Mild cases will recover. Some chronic cases linger for weeks, even months, with periods of partial recovery and then relapse."

To help prevent the infection, there are a few precautions farmers can take. Rather than moving cows from a dry pasture directly to a green pasture, a transitional period where cows can be fed hay or be placed in a field that is not super green can help prevent infection. Limiting the cows grazing time on the new field and slowly increasing it can also help stop the deadly infection.

Additionally, proper field management including moving cows before they exhaust the food supply and now allowing cows to graze on dry pastures can prevent fighting lungers disease.

The best way to stop cows dying from fighting lungers disease is to make sure cattle farmers and caretakers are aware of the disease and are able to take the necessary precautions to ensure their animals do not become infected.