Lawrence Twp., Pa. -- A Cowanesque Lake cleanup is set for Sept. 4 at 8 a.m. Depending on the conditions next week, the cleanup will either go on as originally planned, be a land-only cleanup (no boats), or be canceled entirely.

Last week's storms caused Tompkins Campground to close for the season and damaged the South Shore playground. Both the campground and playground are full of mud and debris, and the water level in the lake became dangerously high from the heavy rainfall.

"We will be making a decision about what we will be able to do on Sept. 4 and announcing it as soon as we can but no later than Friday, Sept. 3," said Robin Minnick, member of the Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes Board of Directors. "The decision will be based on what's safe and what's not with information provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

"If the water level in Cowanesque Lake recedes enough by Sept. 3, we may be able to go ahead with our original plans, but more than likely our focus will be on picking up debris rather than trash in the water and on land along the shoreline," she said.

Minnick explained the turn to immediate restoration of the park area, rather than conservation efforts. "If we get thunderstorms or heavy rains that dangerously raise the water level in Cowanesque Lake then people may not be able to safely use their motor boats, kayaks or canoes and we would focus instead on walking along the shoreline to remove debris."

Minnick continued: "Or, if it is found that it is too dangerous to put a large group of people on the lake or on land then we may not be able to hold the cleanup at all. We will probably not know what we can do until Friday, Sept. 3."

The current plan is to announce the course of action on the Friends of Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lake Facebook page on or before Sept. 3.

Volunteers may also email friendsofthclakes@gmail.com for more information.