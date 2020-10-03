Coming up with your Halloween costume is hard enough, but coming up with a COVID-friendly costume is a whole new challenge. To help you brainstorm, NorthcentralPa.com will be sharing some COVID-friendly costume ideas.
Not all heroes wear masks, so this week, we've gone through all the superheroes to figure out which ones wear masks (COVID-friendly!) and which ones are not doing so super in the PPE department (not COVID-friendly!).
A “thank you” must be sent out before going through this list to all the heroes who continue to save lives from speeding bullets while being considerate enough to keep their germs contained with a mask.
Marvel Heros
Ant-man: Mask
Beast: No mask
Black Panther: Mask
Black Widow: No mask
Captain America: Mask (no face covering)
Captain Marvel: No mask
Carnage: No maks
Colossus: No mask
Cyclops: Mask (no face covering)
Daredevil: Mask (no face covering)
Deadpool: Mask
Doctor Strange: No mask
Gambit: No mask
Howard the Duck: No mask
Hulk: No mask
Iron Man: Mask
Juggernaut: Helmet (no face covering)
Magneto: Helmet (no face covering)
Morbius, the Living Vampire: No mask
Mysterio: Mask
Punisher: No mask
Scream: No mask
Spider-Girl: Mask
Spider-Ham: Mask
Spider-Man (Peter Parker): Mask
Spider-Man (Miles Morales): Mask
Spider-Man 2099: Mask
Spider-Noir: Mask
Ghost-Spider: Mask
Storm: No mask
Thor: No mask
Venom: No mask
Wolverine: Mask (no face covering)
DC Comics
Batman: Mask (no face covering)
Superman: No mask
Sister Night: Mask
Hooded Justice: Mask
Rorschach: Mask
Extras
Aliens: No mask
Predator: Mask
Archie: No mask
If your favorite super hero is lacking proper PPE, don't worry. There are some alternatives, like these awesome superhero face masks, which make sure you can be your favorite hero and save lives, just like they do.
This year, all heroes should wear masks to help save lives. Remember superheroes, my mask protects you and your mask protects me.