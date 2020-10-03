Coming up with your Halloween costume is hard enough, but coming up with a COVID-friendly costume is a whole new challenge. To help you brainstorm, NorthcentralPa.com will be sharing some COVID-friendly costume ideas.

Not all heroes wear masks, so this week, we've gone through all the superheroes to figure out which ones wear masks (COVID-friendly!) and which ones are not doing so super in the PPE department (not COVID-friendly!).

A “thank you” must be sent out before going through this list to all the heroes who continue to save lives from speeding bullets while being considerate enough to keep their germs contained with a mask.

Marvel Heros

Ant-man: Mask

Beast: No mask

Black Panther: Mask

Black Widow: No mask

Captain America: Mask (no face covering)

Captain Marvel: No mask

Carnage: No maks

Colossus: No mask

Cyclops: Mask (no face covering)

Daredevil: Mask (no face covering)

Deadpool: Mask

Doctor Strange: No mask

Gambit: No mask

Howard the Duck: No mask

Hulk: No mask

Iron Man: Mask

Juggernaut: Helmet (no face covering)

Magneto: Helmet (no face covering)

Morbius, the Living Vampire: No mask

Mysterio: Mask

Punisher: No mask

Scream: No mask

Spider-Girl: Mask

Spider-Ham: Mask

Spider-Man (Peter Parker): Mask

Spider-Man (Miles Morales): Mask

Spider-Man 2099: Mask

Spider-Noir: Mask

Ghost-Spider: Mask

Storm: No mask

Thor: No mask

Venom: No mask

Wolverine: Mask (no face covering)

DC Comics

Batman: Mask (no face covering)

Superman: No mask

Sister Night: Mask

Hooded Justice: Mask

Rorschach: Mask

Extras

Aliens: No mask

Predator: Mask

Archie: No mask

If your favorite super hero is lacking proper PPE, don't worry. There are some alternatives, like these awesome superhero face masks, which make sure you can be your favorite hero and save lives, just like they do.

This year, all heroes should wear masks to help save lives. Remember superheroes, my mask protects you and your mask protects me.