The delay of the Pennsylvania Primary has added more time for mail-in votes, and so far over 6,000 people in Lycoming County have applied for mail-in ballots, according to voter services.

“That is the best way for voters and poll workers to be safe,” said Forrest Lehman, director of voter services. “We want as many people as possible to vote from home.”

The applications for mail-in and absentee ballots opened on March 9. It’s the first year for no-excuse absentee voting in Pennsylvania, and what was meant to be a trial period for the new system, is now a vital element in accommodating social distancing at the polls.

The county will open all 81 precinct buildings on primary day, however, fewer people will be allowed to vote at ...

Read the whole story on On the PULSE