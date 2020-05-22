With an understanding of the need for Pennsylvania families to secure child care options this summer, the Wolf Administration today issued frequently asked questions to provide guidance to parents, summer camp operators, public bathing places, part-day school-age programs, and other entities that provide necessary child care and enrichment and recreational activities for children and youth during the summer months.

“We understand the need to secure childcare options as parents and caregivers return to work across the state,” Gov. Wolf said. “And for providers of these programs to understand how they may operate. We hope that this guidance helps everyone in need of viable options for their children’s care and recreation this summer and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued the FAQs that include guidance on:

The types of summer programs for children and youth permitted to operate during Gov. Wolf’s phased-in reopening plan.

Additional requirements for summer programs operating in counties in yellow and green phases beyond what is required by the CDC guidance for youth programs and camps.

The summer programs operating in counties in yellow and green phases that are permitted to operate fully indoor, fully outdoor, or a combination of indoor and outdoor.

Group sizes for summer programs that are permitted to operate in counties in the yellow phase.

Requirements on staff and youth face-coverings in child care and summer programs permitted to operate in yellow phase counties.

Enrollment restrictions on summer programs in counties in yellow or green phase.

Status of public playgrounds during the phased reopening.

Status of organized team sports during the phased reopening.

Operation of public bathing places and community pools during the phased reopening.

Operation of camping, campgrounds and group camping separate from organized summer camps for youth.

Status of Department of Conservation and Natural Resources facilities during the various phases of reopening.

The FAQs are available here.

The guidance does not apply to public school-operated summer programs or extended school year services. Guidance related to reopening public schools will be released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education later.