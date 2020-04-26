On Saturday, Governor Tom Wolf’s administration elaborated on the metrics they will use to reopen the state as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The plan includes: ensuring that counties have fewer than 50 reported cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days, having enough testing available, having contact tracing in place, and making sure high risk areas have safeguards in place.

A Facebook post on the Governor’s page gave an example using Centre County. The county has a population of 162,385. They have had 16 new cases in the previous 14 days. The ratio is 16/1.62=9.9 – less than 50 per 100,000.

This county, along with others in the North Central region, potentially could open on May 8 in what the administration calls the yellow phase, in which schools are still closed for in-person instruction but businesses begin opening with social distancing and masking guidelines in place. Teleworking will be encouraged. Congregate care and prisons will still have visitation restrictions. Restaurants will be open for takeout or delivery only. Indoor recreation facilities such as gyms and theaters will not be able to open. Gatherings of 25 people or more will be prohibited.

The next phase, or green phase, will lift aggressive mitigation orders. Businesses and individuals will be asked to follow Center for Disease Control and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

Currently, Pennsylvania is in the red phase. This phase has the sole purpose of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 through strict social distancing, non-life sustaining business, school closures, and building safety protocols.

The commonwealth also will rely on a modeling dashboard under development and evaluation by Carnegie Mellon University to take a regional and sector-based approach to reopenings, the easing of restrictions and public health response.

Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is partnering with the administration to continue to monitor the situation and develop guidelines in balance with public health protections and economic stability.