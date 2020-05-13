Williamsport -- A pool of $200,000 in funds will be used to provide grants and loans to small businesses within Lycoming County that have been severely impacted by COVID-19. The Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce will be distributing the funds to assist small businesses in restarting or getting back to full operations while following federal and state guidance.

To be eligible, small businesses must be located in Lycoming County and cannot have an annual revenue that exceeds $3 million. The Chamber will make funds available through a combination of grants and loans, with each grant not exceeding $2,000 and total assistance not exceeding $3,000 per business. Loans will be for 2 years from signing with 0% interest; loan payments will begin 6 months from the loan origination date.

Applications will be reviewed as they are received and applicants will be accepted or denied on a rolling basis. Funds can be used for operational expenses including supplies/inventory, rent, utility bills, etc. as well as advertising, marketing, consulting, and training. Applications must include a list of proposed expenses grants will be spent on. Applications without a list of proposed expenses will be considered incomplete.

Businesses that apply do not need to be Chamber members and will not be expected to join if assistance is granted.

To apply, visit www.williamsport.org under the COVID-19 Useful Links tab. For any questions, please call (570) 326-1971.