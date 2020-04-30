Williamsport -- The Williamsport Crosscutters are joining a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball and Feeding America to raise funds for local food banks and honor those risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The initiative will be open for donations through May 31, 2020.

On the CommUNITY First website, Cutters fans can enter a donation amount and select the Williamsport Crosscutters as the donation recipient, and the Cutters will then send the money to the Central PA Food Bank. For every $10 donated through CommUNITY First, the Cutters will also donate a free ticket voucher to a future home game to a local hero.

Donations can be made here.

“The Crosscutters are happy to be participating in this Minor League-wide initiative that will not only benefit the Central PA Food Bank,” said Cutters Vice President General Manager Doug Estes, “but also show our local heroes a small token of our deep appreciation for their call to duty during the fight against COVID-19.”

School closures, rising unemployment, and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Williamsport Crosscutters fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times.