Harrisburg -- TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian have chosen to offer free credit reports on a weekly basis to users until April of 2021 rather than the once-yearly free report that is usually available.

Because of this free credit report offer and the abundance of scams being reported during the COVID-19 crisis, Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro is recommending you continually check your reports.

“My Office encourages Pennsylvanians to take advantage of tools like these to protect themselves during the COVID-19 emergency,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

“Increased access to credit reports during this crisis will help consumers across the Commonwealth ensure that they’re safe from scammers throughout recovery. I also urge consumers to report any suspicious calls or emails about COVID-19, unemployment applications, or stimulus checks to my Office,” said Shapiro.

Visit AnnualCreditReport.com, enter the prompted information, and take the following steps to ensure the accuracy of your report:

Verify all business names and payment dates are correct in the report’s transaction history

Verify all addresses, additional lines of credit, and accounts are correct

Dispute any unfamiliar or incorrect information

The Office of Attorney General recently sent a letter to credit reporting agencies reminding them of their obligation to resolve disputes over incorrect information quickly for Pennsylvania consumers.

As always, complaints about an active or potential scam can be submitted to the Office of Attorney General here.