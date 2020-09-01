September and October are generally the earliest recommended times to receive a flu vaccine. As providers begin to distribute vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have answered several questions regarding the flu, vaccines, and COVID-19.

Precautionary measures intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may reduce the spread of the flu this year, but the CDC still recommends receiving a flu vaccine, especially if you are in a vulnerable population such as young children, those with chronic health conditions, and the elderly.

Where and how do I get a flu vaccination this year?

Some places, such as workplaces that normally provide vaccinations but have gone remote due to the coronavirus, may refuse to offer the flu vaccine this year due to closed offices and social distancing difficulties. Those who are unsure of where to get a flu vaccination are encouraged to visit vaccinefinder.org to locate a provider.

The CDC has offered additional health and safety guidance for healthcare professionals who are still offering vaccinations this year.

Some pharmacies, such as those at select GIANT stores, are offering drive-up vaccination services for people who do not wish to enter the store.

What's the difference between the flu and COVID-19?

Influenza (the flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. Influenza viruses are their own category of virus, while COVID-19 is caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2.

Some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, so it can be hard to tell the difference between them. Testing may be needed to confirm a diagnosis.

Similarities include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue (tiredness), sore throat, runny/stuffy nose, muscle pain and body aches, headaches, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children).

COVID-19 is often marked by a loss of ability to taste and smell, which may differentiate it from the flu. Symptoms can appear as soon as two days after infection or as late as 14 days after infection. The typical time is about five days. Flu symptoms typically develop one to four days after infection. COVID-19 appears to spread more easily than the flu.

Severe complications of both COVID and the flu include pneumonia, respiratory failure, fluid in lungs, sepsis, heart attack or stroke, multiple organ failure, worsening of chronic medical conditions, inflammation of heart, lung, brain, or muscle tissue, and secondary infections.

Blood clots in the veins and arteries of the lungs, heart, legs or brain and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) appear to be unique to COVID-19.

Do I really need to worry about the flu and COVID spreading at the same time?

Probably. The CDC cannot guarantee that the flu and COVID will both be circulating at the same time this fall and winter, but it seems likely.

Can I get the flu and COVID simultaneously?

It is possible to have both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, unfortunately. Health experts are still investigating the likeliness and commonality of this. The CDC has developed a test that can check for certain types of seasonal flu viruses and SARS CoV-2 at the same time.

The combination COVID and flu test will be used by public health laboratories in the U.S. The FDA has given the CDC an Emergency Use Authorization to use the test. The first batch of kits was distributed in early August, 2020, and the CDC will continue manufacturing and distributing these test kits.

Will the combination flu test and COVID test replace existing COVID tests?

No. The new test is designed for CDC-supported public health laboratories to perform surveillance on both the flu and COVID-19.

Is COVID more dangerous than the flu?

Both illnesses can result in hospitalization or death. While scientists are still learning about COVID, it appears that it is more deadly than seasonal influenza. This data is subject to change as the CDC learns more about the number of people who were asymptomatic or had a mild illness.

Will a flu vaccine protect against COVID?

No, but the CDC still encourages receiving a flu vaccination.

Should I get a flu vaccination if I have or suspect that I have COVID-19?

The CDC recommends delaying a flu vaccination for those who suspect that they may have COVID-19 or have a confirmed case.

For more information about this year's flu vaccine and predictions for the 2020-2021 flu season, visit the CDC's seasonal influenza hub.