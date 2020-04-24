Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine addressed the state on Wednesday evening to outline a plan to reopen the Commonwealth.

The metrics the state is following is an average of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people over the course of 14 days. Continued testing and adhering to various models will be factors as well, Gov. Wolf said.

