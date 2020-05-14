Williamsport – The city’s first West Branch Pride Day has been postponed due to coronavirus related restrictions and concerns. Originally set for September 19, 2020, the event will now be held in September 2021.

West Branch Pride’s executive board is committed to more than simply producing an annual Pride Day. The group also is involved in advocacy, public speaking, and they are working on the extensive planning processes that will allow them to open an LGBTQ+ Community Center in the next few years.

The planned Community Center will be located in Williamsport and will serve the entire region with necessary services in addition to being available for groups to utilize meeting space.

According to Jay Grandis, president of the West Branch Pride board, it is "way past time that we, as a community, have access to many of these beneficial services, right here at home."

"We are a diverse group of people who are committed to teamwork and maintaining a safe, welcoming, and respectful atmosphere," Grandis continued. Anyone interested to join may email Grandis at Jay@WestBranchPride.com or call at 570 980-1155.

