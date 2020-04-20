Effective Monday, April 20, Weis Markets will implement new COVID-19 safety policies and procedures in all Pennsylvania stores as mandated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. All customers will be required to wear some form of face covering, which may include surgical or non-surgical face masks.

Per Pennsylvania law, food retailers cannot serve customers without some form of face covering.

Weis 2 Go Online Ordering with Curbside Pickup or Delivery will still be offered by most Weis locations for customers without face coverings, in compliance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health's April 15 mandate.

Likewise, as of April 20, stores will limit the number of customers to 50% of their maximum capacity, which varies by location. Weis associates will be at the entrance of each store to manage this process.

Effective April 21, Weis has designated 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays for high-risk customers to shop, coinciding with the company's existing Senior Discount Day for customers aged 60 or older.

Every other checkout lane will be unmanned to promote social distancing, with designated waiting areas for customers who are waiting to pay for their items.

Employees have been given disposable surgical masks, reusable masks, and plastic face shields. All Weis associates are required to wear a face covering while working.

The company's reduced store hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., are still in effect. Pharmacy hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Since last week, all stores have been equipped with sneeze guards in checkout lanes, pharmacy and cafe registers, and courtesy counters.

These measures were implemented as part of a natural evolution of the company’s existing COVID-19 protection measures to increase cleanliness and minimize personal contact, which include: