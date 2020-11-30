Watsontown, Pa. – Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation reported on Sunday that 70 of their residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility in Northumberland County, at 245 E. 8th Street, has a total occupancy of 125, according to a letter on the website from administrator Melissa Polito. Bedrock Care owns Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Currently, nine test results are pending and zero residents so far have recovered. Fifteen staff members have tested positive, according to Polito.

“Our prevention steps included creating a separate area dedicated to COVID-19 recovery to best accommodate residents in the facility that require care during this time. As our testing increases, we will be moving residents as required, temporarily, into a designated recovering area and once medically cleared they will be able to return to one of the other units,” Polito stated in the letter.

“Please know that residents that test positive or are suspected of having the virus will be safely quarantined from other residents,” Polito stated. “We are diligently following infection control guidance from the CDC and state authorities, are being vigilant with PPE usage and we continuously encourage safe social distancing.”

COVID-19 numbers will be updated on the website by 5 p.m. the next calendar day following the occurrence of either a single confirmed case, or three or more residents or staff with new onset of respiratory symptoms occurring within 72 hours of each other.

Family members are encouraged to call the activities department to arrange virtual visits.