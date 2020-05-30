Watsontown -- The organizing committee for Watsontown's Fourth of July celebration has decided to cancel this year's events, which include the Parade, Events in the Park, and Fireworks Display. The committee has promised a bigger and better event than usual for 2021.

The committee had been working on plans for 2020's event since 2019's celebration ended - having to cancel it was a difficult decision, and the group waited as long as was reasonable to finalize the decision and make the announcement.

Northumberland is expected to be added to the list of green phase counties by July, but organizers are reminding the public that this phase does not mean that everything will go back to normal. Even in the green phase, large gatherings such as festivals and fairs are not permitted.