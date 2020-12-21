Turbotville, Pa. – Warrior Run School District has managed to keep COVID-19 case numbers down, thanks to mitigation efforts and a partnership with Geisinger Health System.

Dr. Alan Hack, superintendent at Warrior Run School District, credits the low case numbers to their vigilance in mitigation efforts – masking, social distancing, hand washing, and contact tracing.

The district, which has a total of 1,500 students, started the school year with students attending in-person five days per week. They switched to a hybrid model after Thanksgiving, when case numbers in the community started rising substantially. Eighty-five percent of the student body had been attending in-person when the school year began, according to Hack.

“We certainly took a lot of time to monitor case counts both at the county level and district,” Hack said.

The 2020-2021 school year took months of planning. Warrior Run School District was one of many in the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit who collaborated with Geisinger, the state departments of health and education and area hospitals to create a safe plan. Geisinger was part of the partnership since March, when Governor Tom Wolf shut schools down due to COVID-19.

“The partnership started early on in the pandemic,” said Alison Hess, vice president of Health Innovations at Geisinger. The health system learned a lot about COVID-19 in the first few months, including how the virus is transmitted and what safety measures help keep it at bay. The perspective of infection control experts at Geisinger was offered to the district. “We were able to support the schools from our learnings.”

Geisinger was particularly helpful with assisting the district in clarifying state directives, Hack said. The health system's team was able to explain safety measures and the reasoning behind them to students and parents. “Quite frankly, none of us in the district are public health experts. Alison and her team were able to communicate the science behind it.”

The district did not have their first positive COVID-19 case until October 30. “We’ve had seven active student cases since the start of school,” Hack said. The first staff case was reported on November 1. The total number of staff cases at this point is 10, with two cases being from individuals employed from outside the district, according to Hack.

From the beginning, students were required to wear masks except when they were eating or drinking. At lunch, students were socially distanced. The faculty made sure that students were washing their hands or sanitizing often. Everyone was cooperative, according to Hack. “The kids really have adapted well to the masking and the other mitigation strategies.”

When the Department of Health tightened masking rules in November, student athletes started wearing masks at practice and while playing. “They were committed to doing what they have to do in order to get a season in,” Hess said.

Contact tracing efforts were also a key part in the district’s mitigation efforts. When the district was notified of a positive case, they looked for any opportunities where the student or staff member may have been within six feet of another student. They would look at every aspect of the student’s school experience, including buses and recess, in order to determine who may have been exposed. They also took into account how long the student had been in the building. The Department of Health was notified for each positive case, Hack said. Due to these efforts, the positive cases did not spread within classrooms.

Proper cleaning efforts also helped keep the schools safe. Hospital grade disinfectants were used at all of the district’s buildings, including the elementary school and the combined middle and high schools. “Foggers were used every other evening,” Hack said.

By late October, the case counts for COVID-19 started spiking up again in most north central Pennsylvania counties. By November, Northumberland County was back in the substantial category for transmission. By Thanksgiving, district officials decided to switch to a hybrid model of instruction, in which students are in the building only two days per week in smaller groups.

“We never expected to last until Thanksgiving in person,” Hack said. The adherence to mitigation measures means that transmission is not mainly at schools. “I think that was one of the concerns, that schools would be superspreaders,” Hack said.

“I just want to commend the schools, and I think they beat all the odds,” Hess said. “They really were able to because of all of the efforts and compliance.”’