Lewisburg, Pa. – As of Tuesday, August 4, the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg still lists 35 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website. All inmates have been quarantined in their cells, in an attempt to mitigate spread of the virus.

Mass testing was conducted last week after an inmate was identified as being positive for COVID-19. No staff members have tested positive thus far. One staff member tested positive in May when they were sent to help at an overburdened prison in New York City, but has since recovered.

“After the first positive case, a contact investigation was conducted to identify any potential exposures and the institution has tested every inmate housed in the isolated area of the penitentiary that has potential exposure to COVID-19. All cases are at the institution's penitentiary, not the camp,” said Justin Long, spokesperson for BOP.

There are currently 1,314 inmates at USP Lewisburg and 418 staff members.

Long explained that inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are placed in isolation until the inmate is cleared by medical staff to be released from isolation. All federal prison facilities have areas set aside for quarantine and isolation. “Inmates are treated at the institution unless medical staff determined they require hospitalization,” Long said.

Staff and inmates at USP Lewisburg have been wearing masks, according to Long. Soap is available in all cells and in common areas in the penitentiary.

Staff have been making frequent rounds in housing units, door-to-door, to conduct wellness checks. Any inmate who reports feeling ill is immediately screened by health services personnel.

“Similar to how families are responding to the pandemic in communities, inmates housed together in a cell are distanced from other inmates and wear face coverings when in common areas where they go in small groups,” Long said.

Staff members are screened daily prior to entering the facility and temperatures are taken. Contractors and visitors are screened as well, according to Long. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms may not enter the facility.

Inmate social visiting has been suspended throughout all federal prisons, including USP Lewisburg. BOP has been limiting transfers as well. “USP Lewisburg has not recently received any inmate transfers from another facility,” Long said.

Any inmate entering a BOP facility is tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. If they test negative, they are quarantined for a minimum of 14 days, according to Long. The inmate must test negative again prior to being placed in the general population. Those inmates who are awaiting transfer or release into the community also are put in a pre-release quarantine for a minimum of 14 days.

“USP Lewisburg has not recently received any inmate transfers from another facility,” Long said.

Allenwood Federal Correctional Institute has one inmate and one staff member who tested positive, according to the BOP website. The facility also is taking the appropriate mitigation measures.

“We are deeply concerned for the health and welfare of those inmates who are entrusted to our care, and for our staff, their families, and the communities we live and work in. It is our highest priority to continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities,” Long said.