Lewisburg, Pa. – The United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg is now up to 46 positive COVID-19 tests among inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) website.

This figure is up by 11 since the last update on the website on Tuesday of 35 positive inmate test results. The cases are at the institution’s penitentiary, not the camp, according to Justin Long, spokesperson for the BOP. Inmates are currently quarantined in their cells.

Union County’s COVID-19 case count has gone up by close to 70 cases since the BOP first announced a positive case last week at USP Lewisburg.

Mass testing was conducted last week after an inmate was identified as being positive for COVID-19. An undetermined number of test results are pending. According to Long, there are currently 1,314 inmates at USP Lewisburg and 418 staff members.

There are currently no active reported COVID-19 cases for staff members. One staff member tested positive in May after being transferred to New York to help with an overburdened prison. That staff member has since recovered.

The inmates who have tested positive are currently in isolation at the penitentiary. None have been admitted to the hospital at this point.

Staff and inmates at USP Lewisburg have been wearing masks, according to Long. Mitigation measures such as social distancing and limiting movement have been taken since March.

There have not been any recent transfers to USP Lewisburg, according to Long.

Allenwood Federal Correctional Institute has one inmate and one staff member who tested positive, according to the BOP website. The facility also is taking the appropriate mitigation measures.