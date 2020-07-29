Washington, D.C. -- Last week, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced that the USDA will begin a third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases, with distribution taking place beginning September 1 at the latest. All boxes will be distributed by October 31.

The purchases will use the $3 billion which has been authorized for the program. Currently, over 46 million boxes have been invoiced and delivered to American families.

“This third round of Farmers to Families Food Box Program purchases is a testament to the great work done by vendors in support of American agriculture and the American people. It is also a testament that the program is accomplishing what we intended – supporting U.S. farmers and distributors and getting food to those who need it most. It’s a real trifecta, which is why we call it a win-win-win,” said Secretary Perdue.

“The efforts of everyone involved form the backbone of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program and its goal to help fill the hunger gap in all of our communities.”

“The Farmers to Families Food Box Program has created a tangible link between hungry families and struggling farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Ivanka Trump. "Through this third round of Farmers to Families Food Box purchases announced today, the Trump Administration continues its steadfast commitment to supporting our farmers, bolstering our workforce, and feeding families most in need during this critical time.”

The third round of food box purchases will provide recipients with fresh produce, dairy products, and meat products. Eligible entities that meet the government's requirements such as coverage area plans, subcontracting agreements, and "last mile" delivery of boxes to food insecure families will be in charge of handling distributions.

Details about vendor and distributor requirements and the solicitation process will be released in the coming days, as well as an informational webinar and other resources for those interested in participating. Updates will be posted here.

The current round of the Farmers to Families Food Boxes began distribution on July 1 and is expected to conclude on August 31.