Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture made an announcement on Monday about the extension of several flexibilities that ensure that participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will continue to receive food and health support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the flexibilities were supposed to expire at the end of September.

“USDA has been extremely steadfast in offering flexibilities to ensure Americans in need continue to receive food assistance during COVID-19. President Trump has demonstrated his commitment to supporting Americans in need during the pandemic and setting them up for success as our nation reopens and recovers,” said Secretary Sonny Perdue.

“WIC provides vital services to new and expectant mothers, infants, and children and we are committed to making it as easy as possible for them to receive the support they need during the pandemic.”

WIC provides supplemental foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, and health care referrals to low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children under five who are determined by health professionals to be at nutritional risk.

With the WIC flexibility extension, the following changes remain in place: