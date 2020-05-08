The Beckwith Institute, a fully endowed fund of UPMC, has announced a total of $400,000 in grants to support over a dozen charitable organizations and healthcare workers who are devising projects that promote COVID-19 recovery efforts.

Half of the funds will be used to address food insecurity and other emergency needs for people across Pennsylvania, Western Maryland, and Western New York.

The other half will fund the Beckwith Institute’s Frontline Innovation Program for projects that support the physical and emotional health of UPMC’s patients, staff, and communities.

“In this unprecedented time, we thought it was important to devote even more of our resources to meeting the urgent needs of patients and staff coping with the impact of COVID-19,” said G. Nicholas Beckwith III, co-founder of the institute and chairman of UPMC’s board of directors. “Care does not begin and end in our hospitals, so we are funding a number of charitable organizations across our communities to ensure that we can compassionately address the full range of physical and emotional needs of the people we serve.”

Organizations receiving funds include:

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania 211 Fund

Armstrong County Food Bank

Bedford County Food Bank

Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County

Society of St. Vincent De Paul Altoona-Johnstown

Greater Washington County Food Bank

Westmoreland County Food Bank

York County Food Bank

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania

Western Maryland Food Bank

Food Bank of Western New York

UPMC staff members who apply for the Frontline Innovation grants by May 11 can receive up to $10,000 each for projects aimed at uplifting staff and providing emotional and physical comfort to patients and communities.

“Our staff has always risen to the challenge, no matter what we face, so we expect that we will fund a wide range of innovative ideas that promote recovery in these stressful and challenging times,” said Tami Minnier, chief innovation officer of UPMC and executive director of the Beckwith Institute.