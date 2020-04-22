Before COVID-19, people were dealing with inuries, cancer, joint pain, heart disease, and medical emergencies.

And amidst the pandemic, they still are.

But the focus to protect the community and patients from the coronavirus took center stage, and for our own health and the health of our families, friends, and neighbors, we sheltered in our homes along with the rest of the country and the world.

‘Social distancing,’ a phrase that didn’t exist in 2019 is now as familiar as ‘happy birthday,’ for good reason. UPMC reports that the “surge” of COVID-19 patients that doctors and hospitals across the state were expecting didn’t come to northcentral, central, and western Pennsylvania.

In a press conference Tuesday, Donald Yealy, M.D., chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, UPMC and University of Pittsburgh simply said he didn’t know why we escaped that surge. “Population, mobility, density, viral changes across space and time,” are all potential reasons. “I think we prepared relatively earlier than others,” Dr. Yealy said, crediting the state with “getting on board” with social distancing quicker and more completely than in other regions.

“We’re on the opposite side of what was predicted to be the worst week,” said Dr. Yealy. “What we’re not comfortable with is the disruption in care for patients without COVID-19.”

So while our cumulative actions may have helped flatten the curve in much of Pa., doctors at UPMC know there is still plenty of work to be done.

“Patients see the hospital as a dangerous place now,” said Michael Lazar, MD, medical director, UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute, UPMC Williamsport. “The number of acute heart attacks is down 30-40%,” he said, and that’s partly because people are waiting out symptoms they otherwise would have acted on.

“Patients are potentially ignoring chest pain for fear of coming to the Emergency Department and getting infected,” said Dr. Lazar. “We don’t know yet what we’ll see, but not getting care can lead to worsening heart failure, reduced quality of life, joint pain, back pain. People were just waiting because they were afraid.”

The stay-at-home order for Pennsylvanian’s remains in place until May 8, but UPMC says the qualification for “essential care” is on a “sliding scale.” What wasn’t essential a month ago may be now. “We have to consider the risk of disease versus not coming to the hospital. A month ago we postponed all surgeries that could be postponed. We have to move the ‘essential’ bar for patients who are at risk of disease progression,” said Dr. Lazar.

So while elective surgeries are still on hold per the Department of Health, patients should not be at home suffering, said Dr. Lazar. “We should fix that now.” Even after the stay-at-home order is lifted, elective surgeries will be off the table for a while. “Essential surgeries first, elective surgeries later,” said Dr. Lazar.

In the meantime, hospital staff has not been sitting idle. Responding to COVID-19 over the last month has been changing the way the health system operates. “The wave [of patients] was really a trickle. We know we have enough PPE. Every provider wears a mask. No visitors are allowed with patients. Patients are safer from the virus in the hospital than in grocery store right now,” said Dr. Lazar. “All safety is stepped up.”

Dr. Lazar points to another positive to emerge from the change in healthcare delivery. “There’s no chance telemedicine would come this far.”

Over the phone and via video conferencing, he says health care providers can tell if someone is short of breath, or suffering from vasucalar congestion. “We can tell if a person is getting sicker just by looking at them,” he said.

In his experience, patients have been more forthcoming with information, possibly because they’re more comfortable in their homes. Family members are able to sit in on appointments and hear what the health provider is saying, so for many, communication has improved. Older patients who struggled with transportation can now make appointments without leaving the house. “What we feared would be a patient dissatisfier has surprised us,” Dr. Lazar said.

A backlog of patients from postponing care will be a concern as the hospital tries to move toward business as usual. Tami Minnier, chief quality officer at UPMC, said they will get patients back on the schedule based on clinical need. They’re also looking at extra hours, extra operating days, said Dr. Lazar. “Towards the end of summer, we’ll have uncovered the disease that people have been sitting on.”

And should there be a resurgance of COVID-19 as some predict, the progress in telemedicine and protocols in screening would allow the health system to “easily shift back into this mode,” said Dr. Lazar.

Dr. Yealy said they will continue to watch what's happening in larger cities and “stay engaged with the public. Surveillance is necessary; we will stay with our finger on the pulse.”