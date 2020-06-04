Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Donald Yealy, M.D., chair, Department of Emergency Medicine for UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh said today that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the communities they serve has diminished.

“The virus may be changing,” Dr. Yealy said, “some patterns suggest the potency is diminished.”

"People are either not contracting the virus as easily as they were previously, cases are less severe, and effective control of the spread is also a consideration," he said.

Dr. Yealy reported that of the nearly 30,000 tested throughout the UPMC system, they’ve found the overall positivity rate to be below 4%.

“Of the 8,000 people with no symptoms who have been tested, only 21 of those have come back positive," he said. "That’s 0.26%, or only 1 in 400. Asymptomatic patients are being tested before undergoing procedures."

At this point, a person’s risk of being in a car crash if that person traveled end-to-end across the Pennsylvania Turnpike “is greater than the risk of testing positive for asymptomatic COVID symptoms,” said Dr. Yealy.

“I’m not completely sure, nor are any experts around the world,” said Dr. Yealy as to why the virus is changing. “The genetic code can change a virus, and COVID-19 will change, not as much, likely, as the flu might."

"Areas in the southern hemisphere are seeing a ramp-up of the virus now," he noted, which could point to a question of the effect of warmer weather on the virus.

David Nace, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, UPMC Senior Communities, reported zero COVID-19 cases throughout all of UPMC long term care or senior care facilities at Thursday news conference. Dr. Nace credited the employees’ attention and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the state Department of Health and UPMC.

“We’ve followed the basics of infection control that others have also tried to follow,” said Dr. Nace. "Including attention to surveillance of patients who exhibited signs and symptoms. We can’t test our way out of COVID-19. Testing is a tool, not a cure."

Paying close attention to both typical symptoms of the virus and atypical symptoms allows the medical staff to follow-up on any suspicions.

UPMC also worked with the Pennsylvania Legislature on HB 2510 signed by Gov. Wolf late last week.

The bill will “establish a framework to protect our seniors and others living in a long term care nursing facility, a personal care home, and an assisted living residence,” according to Representative Mike Turzai, who authored the bill. An appropriation of $500 million from Pennsylvania’s allotment of $3.9 billion from the federal government will be used to pay for this endeavor.

UPMC also announced the UPMC Sports Playbook, a guide created by a multidisciplinary team to recommend safe practices for resuming organized sports, geared toward coaches, league presidents, and other organizers.

When asked if the virus would make a return as residents began to resume regular activities in the ‘green phase,’ Dr. Yealy said he was not able to predict.

“I would not be surprised if we saw more positive tests, though I have no idea of the level of illness,” he said. Dr. Yealy offered simple, smart reminders:

1. Don’t go out if you’re sick. That goes for employees returning to work in customer service-type jobs or kids returning to the sports arena.

2. In an enclosed area or crowd, “wear a mask, and wear it right! Be sure to cover your nose.”

3. Business owners should be sure to create flows/structures within their establishments to keep people apart.

4. Wash your hands, and do it often.

“These things are way more important [in limiting the spread] than taking any medicine to combat the virus or a test to know whether or not you have it,” Dr. Yealy said.