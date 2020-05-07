Muncy -- It would have been the event's 37th year, but the UPMC Muncy Lawn Party, an annual fundraiser for the hospital, has been canceled.

It's a familiar statement beginning with "due to concerns regarding COVID-19 and guidelines by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC..." The UPMC Muncy Lawn Party Committee and UPMC Muncy as a whole chose to cancel the event.

“We strongly feel it is in the best interest of our community and public health, in addition to adhering to the clinical guidance of our infection disease experts who believe social distancing should be continued past June 21, the day of our event,” said Matt McLaughlin, chairman, 2020 Muncy Lawn Party Committee and vice president of operations, UPMC Williamsport.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and request your patience as we seek to make the best decisions possible to keep everyone in our community healthy and safe while also doing our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” McLaughlin added.

Last year's Lawn Party raised funds for three projects at UPMC Susquehanna Muncy, including additional hands-free communication devices for medical professionals, a bariatric lift designed to improve patient and provider safety, and a two-tier table designed to optimize space in operating rooms.

The committee thanks the community and businesses for their ongoing support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the planning process for this year’s event. The committee and UPMC look forward to making the event a success in June of 2021.