Lycoming County -- As part of an ongoing "Back to Business" series designed for business owners and leaders in Lycoming County, UPMC is teaming up with the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce for a virtual forum on Tuesday, June 2 at 2 p.m.

During the virtual forum, State Senator Gene Yaw and Representatives Garth Everett and Jeff Wheeland will discuss their pushes to reopen businesses in Lycoming County. Rutul Dalal, MD, medical director of infectious diseases for UPMC in the Susquehanna region, will provide a system update and information on how businesses can keep their employees and patrons safe.

To join the event or view the Back to Business Safety Guide, please click here.