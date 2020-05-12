Compiling information gathered from Governor Wolf, the CDC, OSHA, and other sources, UPMC, Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, and Healthy Partners have made a new guide available to employers to reopen business safely in zones deemed "yellow" by the Governor.

"We want to see the doors open, but the way we conduct business in the foreseeable future will be different. Our employee and customer safety is now the number one priority," said Steve Johnson, president and CEO of UPMC in the Susquehanna region.

The Getting Back to Business Safely guide covers a range of topics, including employer obligations and workplace safety, how to access testing, when to bring back an employee who has tested positive, and how to manage customers and visitors, among others.

"The COVID-19 virus represents an extraordinary crisis that will have lasting economic impacts the likes of which cannot be fully quantified at this time," acknowledged Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

Michael K. Flanagan, president and CEO, Clinton County Economic Partnership, noted the importance of the health and welfare of our families and employees. "Our economic health – our businesses where we pour out our energies five, six and, seven days a week; suppliers we interact with day in and day out to help us put our best products and services forward; and our customers – friends, neighbors and visitors who we rely on for our ongoing success – are also important," Flanagan said.

The guide provides clear, straightforward instruction for employers as their workforce returns, and customers begin to frequent their businesses. Find the guide here.