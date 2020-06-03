Williamsport -- Believing that the coronavirus will still be a threat and gathering restrictions will still be in place for a significant period of time, UPMC and the City Hospitals Auxiliary in Williamsport have canceled this year's Autumn Fest and Car Show, which was scheduled for Sunday, September 27.

“We made this decision with great consideration for what’s best for the community and public health, in addition to adhering to the clinical guidance of our infection disease experts who believe guidelines for large events may be in place for some time,” said Bob Kane, chairman, Autumn Fest and Car Show Planning Committee and vice president of operations, UPMC in the Susquehanna region. “We apologize for any inconvenience and request your patience as we seek to make the best decisions possible to keep everyone in our community healthy and safe while also doing our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The committee thanks the community and businesses for their ongoing support throughout the COVID-19 crisis and the planning process for this year’s event. The committee and UPMC look forward to making the event a success in September of 2021.