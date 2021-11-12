As of October, ten percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are in the 5-11 age group, according to Dr. Alejandro Hoberman, in the UPMC pediatric services program. Hoberman provided an overview of COVID-19 statistics amongst all children and specifically for children ages 5-11.

Research indicates that children are less likely to experience a severe case of COVID-19 than older populations, explained Hoberman, but “still, COVID-19 is among the top ten causes of death amongst children.”

Hoberman placed COVID-19 in the same category as other vaccine-treated diseases. “We need to understand that this is now a vaccine preventable disease, like polio and many other diseases that affect children," said Hoberman.

Current statistics

Children of all ages: 6.5 million total cases.

Children of all ages: Over 83,000 have been hospitalized; 750 deaths total.

Children of all ages: Over 5,000 children had multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

Children 5-11 years: 94 deaths.

UPMC plans to offer the pediatric vaccine for children 5-11 throughout western and central Pa., including 55 Children's Community Pediatrics (CCP) centers and multiple children's primary care centers. They will adopt the same vaccination plan used for children 12 and older, including vaccination offerings in schools and community clinics.

Within one day of authorization, UPMC scheduled over 10,000 pediatric vaccine appointments. UPMC encourages the public to reach out if they are interested in holding a clinic at their school or community center.



