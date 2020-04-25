Williamsport -- The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Lycoming County United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties launched the COVID-19 United Community Funds to ensure that our region’s nonprofit community has the support they need to continue services during these unprecedented times.

“This collaborative approach by the premier funding agencies in Northcentral Pennsylvania exemplifies the power of partnerships” said, Jennifer D. Wilson, FCFP President & CEO. “Now is the time for organizations to work together and maximize community impact.”

Over $108,000 in community gifts, along with $250,000 seeded from FCFP, allowed regional United Ways to lead a grantmaking process to rapidly deploy resources to nonprofits in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties.

Joanne Troutman, President/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way said, “The power of this collaboration is that we have been able to tap into everyone’s resources and reputation. The result is that we have had incredible support from our community, and we are so grateful. This will enable us to make a tremendous impact together.”

Since opening the application on April 6, 2020, over $1.8 million in requests were received from 100 organizations. United Way leaders engaged 24 community members to review the Phase I applications. Grant awards totaling $301,300 will be distributed to 33 nonprofit organizations.

Phase I funds will support requests from organizations with a variety of needs including: food, rental and utility assistance; diapers and infant needs; personal protection equipment for staff and clients; laptops, tablets and connectivity devices for telehealth services; and finance assistance for small businesses.

“We were thrilled and humbled by the number of agencies requesting funding,” said Ron Frick, President of the Lycoming County United Way. “Working with a diverse group of community members, we did our best to focus on some of the most critical community needs in our funding decisions, knowing that the community will step up to help us fund the additional response and recovery needs we were not able to fund in this first round.”

The COVID-19 United Community Funds Phase I grant awards include:

AGAPE, $6,000

AIDS Resource Alliance, Inc., $5,000

American Rescue Workers, Inc., $20,000

Autism Diagnostic Evaluations Resources Services, Inc., $5,000

Beyond Violence, Inc., $3,000

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, $16,500

Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc., $15,000

Diakon Child, Family & Community Ministries, $10,000

Economic & Community Growth Corp., $25,000

Emmanuel Home Personal Care, $5,000

Expectations Women's Center, $9,900

Family Promise of Lycoming County, Inc., $15,000

Family Service Association of Northeastern PA (PA 211 NE), $16,750

Firetree Place, $12,300

Good Samaritan Mission, $5,000

HandUP Foundation, $6,250

John Buck Memorial Community Food Bank, $1,000

Keystone Human Services, $5,000

Lycoming County Veterans Transition Center, Inc., $1,600

Maria Joseph Manor, Inc., $5,000

Middlecreek Area Community Center, $5,000

North Central Sight Services, $7,500

Regional Engagement Center, $5,000

STEP, Inc., $20,000

SUMMIT Early Learning, $5,000

The Arc, Susquehanna Valley, $4,000

The Children's Museum, Inc., $500

The Salvation Army of Williamsport, $20,000

Thrive International Programs, Inc., $6,000

Transitional Housing and Care Center, Inc., $8,000

Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, $15,000

United in Christ Lutheran Church, $2,000

YWCA Northcentral PA, $15,000

FCFP and United Way leadership are finalizing the Phase II funding plans, which are expected to be open for applications in May. Details will be available at www.ncpagives.org.

“We understand that the need in our community is great. COVID-19 has impacted our residents and nonprofits in ways we have yet to fully realize. Phase I was just the beginning and an opportunity for us to get funds into the region and our communities as quickly as possible,” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO of United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. “We look forward to revisiting the applications we have already received as well as reviewing the new ones we expect in this next round of applications. These are unprecedented times, but we also have an incredible opportunity to come together and LIVE UNITED.”

Now more than ever, nonprofits need access to additional financial resources to assist them in helping their community through this unprecedented pandemic. Gifts to the COVID-19 United Community Funds can be made by visiting www.ncpagives.org and selecting the individual fund in your community. Each fund is managed by FCFP and 100% of all dollars raised will be granted back to the community. You may also mail a check made payable to FCFP to 201 West Fourth Street, Williamsport, PA 17701. Please note COVID-19 United Community Funds and the County where you would like your gift deployed on the memo line.