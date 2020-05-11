Lewisburg - Union and Snyder County Sheriffs issued statements saying they won't enforce Governor Tom Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation measures in their respective counties as some businesses plan to open despite slow reopening ordered during the pandemic.

Both sheriffs, John Zechman (Snyder) and Ernie Ritter (Union), said the orders are unconstitutional and they will not be making criminals out of businesses that are trying to provide for their families and their employees families.

Union and Snyder counties are "yellow" in the Governor's mitigation plan. Several other county sheriffs also posted similar statements.

County Sheriffs have issued statements regarding enforcement of the order as small businesses continue to be eager to get back to work.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office will honor our solemn oath to Support, Obey and Defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth,” Union County Sheriff Ernest R. Ritter, III said through a release on his Facebook page. “Our office will stand with the citizens in defense of all our Constitutional Rights. Our Office will not be enforcing any ‘order’ that violates our Constitutional Rights.”

Statements like these have given businesses as sense of calm as they prepare to open their doors for the first time in more than a month. Business who are allowed to reopen face a list of requirements and adjustments as they resume operations.

“I encourage everyone to take appropriate precautions to keep you and your family safe and healthy,” County Snyder Sheriff John A. Zechman said through his Facebook page. “I take this stand on behalf of the SCSO, but I do not speak for other agencies such as the municipal police or the state police. I support a healthy Snyder County. However, I also support a strong economy and freedom for law abiding citizens.”

Governor Wolf responded to counties opening ahead of his red-yellow-green plan at a press conference on Monday, saying, “I cannot allow residents in a red county to get sick because their local officials can’t see the invisible risk of the virus in their community,” Wolf said. “So, I must, and I will impose consequences if a county locally lifts restrictions when it has not yet been given the go-ahead by the state.”

Anthony Precopio of Ho Bott News contributed to this story.