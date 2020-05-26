Lewisburg -- The Union County Library System, consisting of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, and the West End Library in Laurelton, will reopen to the public for holds pickup service beginning on Monday, June 1.

“We’d like to thank our patrons for their patience during this extraordinary time,” said Roberta Greene, Union County Library System Administrator. “By taking this initial step, we reaffirm our commitment and continued mission to provide reading, listening and viewing materials to all members of our communities.”

Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:

Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Thursday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public; 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Mondays are reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Fridays and Sundays.

Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public; 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays are reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Sundays.

PLUC will be closed on Tuesday, June 2, because it is a polling location.

West End Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Fridays is reserved for vulnerable populations. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.

Using a library card, patrons can order materials by calling the library or by using their “My Account” page on UnionCountyLibraries.org. Loans within the Union County Library System will be accepted, but not with other counties via Inter-Library Loans.

After receiving confirmation that an order is ready for pick up, patrons may enter the lobby and a staff member will deliver their order.

Everyone who enters the building is asked to follow current social distancing guidelines as issued by the state. Individuals must wear a mask. Individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library upon arrival and a staff member will deliver their order to their vehicle. All items will be bagged in plastic for safety.

At this time, patrons are limited to 30 items per library card account. Fines will continue to be waived until further notice.

Library patrons are encouraged to visit UnionCountyLibraries.org for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more materials for all ages.

Other Guidelines: